Israeli ice cream maker sues Ben & Jerry’s over boycott

An Israeli ice cream maker filed a federal breach of contract lawsuit against Ben & Jerry’s Thursday, claiming his license wasn’t renewed because he refused to abide by the Vermont-based firm’s decision not to sell products in “Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Ben & Jerry’s, which is part of giant Unilever, announced last year that it would no longer sell its products in the Israeli West Bank settlements and parts of disputed East Jerusalem when its current licensing agreement expires at the end of 2022.

Since then, the states of New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Texas have divested a combined $1 billion in pension fund investments from parent company Unilever, concluding Ben & Jerry’s action violated their anti-boycott laws.

Plaintiff Avi Zinger filed his suit in federal court in Newark, N.J., which alleges Ben & Jerry’s refused to renew the license with his American Quality Products firm to manufacture and distribute their ice cream in Israel because he refused to stop selling the pints of creamy treats in the Israeli-controlled West Bank and parts of contested East Jerusalem. Unilever is headquartered in New Jersey.

Avi Zinger claims Ben & Jerry’s did not renew his license because of his refusal to abide by their boycott. AHMAD GHARABLI

He is seeking an injunction that would allow him to continue making and distributing Ben & Jerry’s ice cream throughout Israel pending a resolution of the case. He also is seeking unspecified damages.

Zinger, who is being represented by lawyers with the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, claims Ben & Jerry’s boycotting certain parts of Israel while continuing to sell in other parts of the country is illegal under Israeli law, as well as U.S. law and policy relating to boycotts.

“For 34 years I have had a strong and incredibly positive working relationship with Ben & Jerry’s, manufacturing and selling its ice cream in all parts of Israel, to Israelis and Palestinians. I refused Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever illegal demands, and as a

result, they are threatening to close my business, affecting hundreds of Israeli and Palestinian workers and distributors,” Zinger said in a press release on his suit.

Avi Zinger says if his businesses close it will harm Palestinian distributors he works with. EMMANUEL DUNAND

He called “Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever actions “misguided, unlawful and immoral.”

“Shame on Unilever for its wrongful attempt to boycott the state of Israel. There is still time to do the right thing. Renew my license and leave ice cream out of the political debate,” Zinger said.

Zinger said AQP has a diverse workforce of 170 Muslim and Jewish workers as well as Palestinian suppliers and distributors, who will lose their jobs when the contract expires.

The plaintiff also donates to Palestinian-Israeli programs to advance peace and cooperation, including education programs for youths.

“Unilever’s unlawful action is detrimental not only to Avi Zinger and his company, but also to Avi’s employees; his Palestinian distributors and suppliers; and the general public,” said Alyza Lewin, President of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human

Rights Under Law and one of the lawyers representing the plaintiff.

Because Israeli laws prohibit discrimination based on residence and boycotts of any part of Israel, no Israeli licensee can accommodate Unilever’s demand to halt distribution in the territories. Unilever’s boycott, therefore, amounts to an unlawful boycott of all of Israel, the suit says.

Avi Zinger says he has had a positive working relationship with Ben & Jerry’s for 34 years. RONEN ZVULUN

After a decade of pressure by activists affiliated with the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, Ben & Jerry’s ordered its AQP to stop selling its products in what it calls “Occupied Palestinian Territory,” referring to areas over which

Israel gained control during the 1967 War.

The plaintiff also noted that Unilever sells products in Russia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Venezuela and Iran. Ben & Jerry’s also is sold in China, whose policies toward its Uyghur minority the U.S. calls “genocide.”

The company has never criticized the sale of its products in other disputed lands, including Tibet, Crimea, Western Sahara, Kashmir and South Sudan, Zinger said.

Avi Zinger says it is illegal for him under Israeli law to comply with Ben & Jerry’s boycott of the West Bank. EMMANUEL DUNAND

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is also sold in Texas and Georgia despite policies on abortion and voting rights to which the brand objects, the plaintiff said.

Ben and Jerry’s Jewish co-founders, Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield — who sold their namesake company to Unilever in 2000 — defended the company’s decision to end sales in the region in a New York Times editorial last July, writing that Israel was one of the first countries that the company had expanded to internationally as it grew.

The founders, who called themselves “proud Jews,” said it is “possible to support Israel and oppose some of its policies” just as they’ve “opposed policies in the US government.”

The company is now planning new arrangements for selling its ice cream in Israel after current contracts expire and its boycott of selling products in the disputed territories kicks in.