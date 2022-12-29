Is Hooters closing because millennials aren’t ‘into boobs’?

He’s just not that into boobs.

A viral tweet drummed up the rumor mill this week after falsely claiming the shuttering of select Hooters locations was due to millennials not being “into boobs” anymore.

Multiple users perpetuated the hot gossip, including viral news account Daily Loud, which wrote, “Hooters is shutting down and ‘rebranding’ after new study shows that millennials ‘aren’t that into boobs.’ ” As of Thursday, the tweet had more than 33 million views, 74,000 likes and 21,000 retweets and quote tweets.

The “new study” in question came from a 2017 Complex article, which cited data from PornHub. The adult video site found, at the time of the study, that millennial users were 19% less likely to search for breasts compared to other age groups.

The chicken chain denied the false claims that circulated online. AP

Online, users claimed millennial rejection of the iconic chain was due to their disinterest in breasts — and not the chicken kind.

Complex took the sexy stats and ran with them, attributing Hooters’ updated aesthetics and its 2012 spinoff restaurant Hoots to a desperate grab for millennial patronage. The article also assumed the shuttering of select locations between 2012 and 2016 was due to the changing tastes of a younger audience.

The raunchy restaurant chain — whose ’80s-inspired orange sports shorts and cleavage-baring tees are its breast-kept secret to success — was forced to deny the rumors. Stephen Brown, a spokesperson for the company, told the Associated Press that the far-fetched claims have “no validity” and promised the iconic breastaurant, and its busty servers, “is here to stay.”

One of the chain’s Twitter accounts even addressed the Complex article Wednesday, tweeting, “this is the fakest news that has ever newsed,” along with an eye roll emoji.

Concerned fans of the spunky eatery expressed their relief after being reassured Hooters would remain open.

“THANK GOD,” replied one user.

“Boobs are universal,” another agreed, to which the Hootie account responded, “That’s beautiful.”

“Millennials may not like boobs but I sure do,” someone else wrote.

Straight from the source, Hooters girl Sloan Miavitz posted a ‘gram in her skin-tight uniform with the caption, “New study shows that millennials are 100% still into boobs and hooters is thriving.”

But as Hooters comes up on its 40th anniversary in the new year, more locations have been closing. While it may have nothing to do with generational preferences, the chain has shrunk from its peak of 430 US locations to a measly 312 as of 2022.

According to Eat This, Not That, the coronavirus pandemic had an adverse impact on Hooters, which was the cherry on top of an already mountainous stack of obstacles the company faced. In addition to an outdated menu — despite wings and beer being the staple meal of American sports watchers — the chain’s multiple failed ventures and changing ownership possibly damaged its prospects of success.

Unfortunately, the titillating customer experience might not be enough to keep up the chain’s booming success of decades past — especially not when its servers are reportedly unhappy.

A 2015 University of Tennessee study found that the sexual objectification of waitresses at restaurants like Hooters resulted in body shame and subsequent depression, all thanks to the revealing ensembles.

A spokesperson from the company assured customers that Hooters won’t be going anywhere. AP

Servers have even taken to TikTok to expose “creepy” patrons and slam the ultra-strict dress code, outfits that have come under fire for catering to the male gaze. Hooters’ notorious uniform, which quickly became its claim to fame due to the eye candy donning the attire, is now deemed “offensive” by some, per a 2018 Vox report. Last year, the chicken spot introduced skimpy, new shorts which bared more resemblance to underwear and prompted waitress outcry.

But no amount of outfit gripes will stop patrons from leaning into Hooters’ lewd aesthetic. As long as there’s chicken and beer involved — and boobs, too — loyal customers are guaranteed to flock through the chain’s doors.

“Guests are enjoying this week’s televised sports events at our restaurants across the country and around the world in record numbers, accompanied by craveable menu items, cold beer and iconic hospitality,” Brown told AP. “Our concept is here to stay.”