IPhone 14 Pro cameras ‘shaking uncontrollably’ due to apparent glitch

Some buyers of Apple’s pricey new iPhone 14 Pro lineup are reporting bizarre problems with the devices’ cameras, including uncontrollable shaking and strange grinding sounds.

Based on social media posts, it appears the problem is only affecting the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max cameras when users open social media apps like Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.

The glitch appears to not affect the iPhone 14 Pro’s normal camera app. It also is apparently not impacting the lower-end iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus at all.

A YouTube video shows an iPhone 14 Pro Max’s camera vibrating uncontrollably with the TikTok app open. The phone is producing a strange rattling sound.

Luke Miani, an YouTuber who makes videos about Apple products, likewise said in a video that he received an iPhone 14 Pro Max that had the camera rattling issue. After vibrating, the device’s camera appeared damaged because it had trouble focusing even in the standard iPhone camera app, Miani said.

Miani said he was able to exchange the damaged phone for a new device.

Dozens of Reddit users complained about the issue on a forum for iPhone users.

“iPhone 14 Pro Max camera shaking really bad!” one Reddit user wrote on Sunday. “I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app.”

“Noticed the same issue on my 14 Pro just with instagram and Snapchat,” another user responded.

“Mine is doing this as well,” a third user said. “I did Apple support and they told me to take it to AT&T and get the phone replaced.”

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $1,000, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max sells for $1,100 and up. The devices were released on Friday.