Investors pricing in 100 basis points rate hike by Fed after inflation report

Hotter-than-expected inflation numbers released by the US government on Tuesday now have Wall Street girding for the possibility of what many had thought unthinkable — a massive, 100-basis-point rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting.

The CME FedWatch Tool, which analyzes the probability of interest rate movements before Fed meetings, on Tuesday indicated there was a 20% probability of a rate increase of 100 basis points.

The odds of a 75 basis points increase, meanwhile, dropped from 91% to 84% while the odds of a 50 basis points rate hike fell to 0% from 9%.

The Fed’s next policy meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20-21.

Consumer prices surged 8.3% in August compared with a year earlier — down from 8.5% in July but still higher than anticipated.

The CPI’s food index rose 11.4%, the largest year-over-year increase since May 1979.

In the past month alone, food prices jumped 0.8%.

The latest data from the federal government showed that inflation rose 8.3% in August. Getty Images

Housing, medical care, new cars, and home furnishings were also more expensive.

In June, inflation reached a four-decade high of 9.1%.

In the 12 months ending in August, core prices jumped 6.3%, up from 5.9% in July. Rents, medical care services and new cars all grew more expensive in August.

The inflation data sent the stock market tumbling on Tuesday. Getty Images

Investors on Wall Street ran for cover on Tuesday following the release of the federal government’s higher-than-expected inflation report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 800 points in early trading at the New York Stock Exchange while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index dropped by more than 450 points, or 3.9%.

The S&P 500 dipped by more than 3%.