Inflation rose 5% in March as Fed mulls next policy move

Inflation rose by 5% in March, its lowest level in nearly two years, as the Federal Reserve weighs whether it will need to continue hiking interest rates.

The March reading of the Consumer Price Index – a closely-watched measure of inflation that tracks changes in the costs of everyday goods and services – rose 5% in March compared to the same month one year ago. The annual increase was the smallest since May 2021.

On a monthly basis, prices increased by 0.1% compared the February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ report on Wednesday.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, jumped 5.6% year-over-year in March and by 0.4% compared to February.

The report was slightly better than expected. Ahead of the announcement, economists polled by Dow Jones expected headline inflation to increase by 5.1% and core inflation to increase by 5.6%. Prices were expected to rise by 0.2% compared to February.

The March CPI report was considered a key bellwether for the Federal Reserve’s campaign to tame prices through a series of rate hikes.

Inflation has cooled in recent months, but it is still running well above the Fed’s 2% target and putting continued financial pressure on American households.





Red-hot inflation has put pressure on US households. Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Uncertainty about the Fed’s policy path has increased since the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank of New York last month reignited fears of a global economic crisis.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has suggested that the bank turmoil will have a cooling effect on the economy similar to that of an interest rate hike – a development that could help bring down inflation and lead policymakers to adopt a more dovish approach to policy.

Critics of the Fed’s approach have warned that the central bank risks tipping the US economy into a recession by hiking rates too aggressively. Those fears were exacerbated by an increasing likelihood of a credit crunch given recent chaos in the global banking sector.





Inflation is still running well above the Fed’s 2% target. China News Service via Getty Images

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari, a voting member of the rate-making Federal Open Market committee, signaled this week that the Fed needed to prioritize its fight against inflation despite the recession risk.

“We need to get inflation down,” Kashkari said at an event at Montana State University, according to Reuters.

“If we were to fail to do that, then your job prospects would be really hard,” he added.





Investors are searching for clues about the Fed’s next policy move. AFP via Getty Images

The latest inflation data surfaced days after the Labor Department’s March jobs report showed the US labor market remains historically tight – with unemployment running at just 3.5%.

The Fed and most economists view a hot jobs market as an inflation driver, since it drives up labor costs for employers.





The Fed will hold its next policy meeting in early May. Shutterstock

Ahead of the March CPI report, Goldman Sachs partner and veteran trader John Flood warned that a hotter-than-expected inflation number would fuel more uncertainty and trigger a stock selloff.

“Stock market wants a softer print as a hot reading will add more confusion/uncertainty into the equation of what the Fed does from here,” Flood said in a note to clients, according to Bloomberg. “Another hike in May but then aggressive cuts in Q4? This is what Fed fund futures are pricing in ahead of tomorrow’s print.”

As of Tuesday night, the market was pricing in a 67.8% probability that the Fed would implement a quarter percentage point hike to benchmark interest when its next meeting concludes on May 3.

Investors saw just a 32.2% chance that the Fed will stand pat and keep rates unchanged, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.