In-N-Out Burger to open in the East -- but you have to go to this state

In-N-Out Burger is finally coming east of the Mississippi River.

The popular California-based burger chain, which has been concentrated primarily in the West since its founding more than 70 years ago, announced it will open restaurants in Tennessee — the furthest expansion eastward in the company’s history.

In-N-Out is expected to launch locations around the Nashville area by 2026, as well as opening corporate offices in the state.

“We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes,” said company owner Lynsi Snyder, the granddaughter of In-N-Out founders Harry and Esther Snyder.

“In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want.”

“I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our associate family and serve even more amazing Customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas,” added Snyder during an appearance with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee at a news conference in the Nashville suburb of Franklin on Tuesday.

Construction on the 100,000-square-foot office building is expected to begin by late 2024 and conclude by 2026.

In-N-Out Burger owner Lynsi Snyder (third from right) posed with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday announcing the expansion. AP

The eastern territory office will support business functions ranging from operations management to information technology.

Founded in 1948 as California’s first drive-thru hamburger stand in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park, In-N-Out is still owned and operated by the Snyder family.

There are currently 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

Lynsi Snyder hinted that the expansion into Tennessee will likely result in more restaurants opening in neighboring states.

“Knowing that we’ll be delivering from our warehouse in Texas, we have mentioned, we haven’t named any one — there’s a path there that might cross a few other states,” Snyder said.

“So, don’t worry, there are others that will be included in this plan eventually.”

State Economic Development officials say the project will create 277 jobs in Williamson County, where Franklin is located.

With Post wires