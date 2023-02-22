I’m an ER nurse and made $2M selling my med school notes on Etsy

She’s cashing in on her crash courses.

A California nurse has claimed that she’s earned $2 million for her class notes from school after listing them for sale on Etsy.

Stephanee Beggs, 28, began selling her study notes when she graduated from nursing school, she told Fox News, adding that she reached a sudden, “very unintentional” level of internet infamy.

“I was studying for the boards exam, what we call the NCLEX for nursing. And it was right when the pandemic happened, so I had nobody to study with,” she said. “I would teach myself to the wall and I would record it. And then I posted that onto social media and people loved it.”

Beggs, who was named in the 2023 Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, regularly shares her nursing knowledge with her 650,000-some followers on TikTok, where she began teaching crash courses in 2020.

That’s when eager viewers requested that she sell her handwritten notes.





Beggs was named in the 2023 Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. stephbegg/TikTok

“I created a shop that eventually became viral,” she said, adding that she sells “study sheets.”

“I passed the boards a long time ago, and now I sell them for students who are approaching the boards exam and taking tests in nursing school,” she said.

Beggs charges anywhere from $2 for a single study sheet to $30 or $40 for whole packets on particular subjects. For $115, students can purchase a bundle of notes on Etsy. She also sells shirts, notepads, stickers and other nursing-themed products online.

Beggs began her nursing series in 2020 on TikTok. stephaneebeggs/Instagram

The 28-year-old has made a name for herself on Etsy, where she sells her study notes. stephaneebeggs/Instagram



Advertisement She claims she’s made $2 million in profits. stephbegg/TikTok

She also films a series on TikTok and YouTube as a crash course for people going into nursing. stephbegg/TikTok



Advertisement

The emergency room nurse claimed that she racked up $2 million in profits last year and has turned her brand RNExplained into a full-time job while still working in the ER and teaching pharmacology.

She previously told Insider that she works 12-hour shifts at the hospital, only to come home and make content. The nurse never truly has a day off – she constantly works on her social media presence, filming videos that she captures and edits herself.

“Even two years later, it’s still mind blowing that my TikTok blew up as much as it did. It can feel so shocking at times that so many people want to follow me,” reads the recent essay by Beggs. “But then I take a step back and realize that I’ve put in so much work and that it shouldn’t be so surprising that people admire and like my content.”





Beggs charges from $2 for a single study sheet to $30 or $40 for whole packets on particular subjects. For $115, students can purchase a bundle of notes on Etsy. stephbegg/TikTok

This month, she even launched her new RNExplained Teaching Series on YouTube, an extension of her ever-growing nursing lessons domain.

“In the end, it makes me feel really good that I’m able to have an impact on people’s nursing and healthcare journeys, just like they’ve had on mine,” her essay said.