Ikea cuts sick pay for unvaxxed UK workers forced to isolate

Ikea has slashed sick pay for unvaccinated workers in the United Kingdom who are forced to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19.

The new policy will only entitle the exposed, unvaccinated workers to statutory sick pay of £96.35 per week, or about $130, as mandated by law, the BBC reported.

By comparison, typical weekly pay for an Ikea worker is £400 and £450 ($542 to $610).

The furniture retailer said it would consider mitigating factors before implementing the pay cut, such as medical exemptions for certain unvaccinated workers.

Unvaccinated workers who test positive for COVID-19 without mitigating factors may still be eligible for full sick pay. Managers will review the affected worker’s absence record and other factors to determine whether they should be paid instead under the statutory sick pay policy.

Fully vaccinated UK-based employees who self-isolate after a COVID-19 exposure will receive full sick pay. Julian Finney/Getty Images

“We appreciate that this is an emotive topic and all circumstances will be considered on a case by case basis, therefore anyone in doubt or concerned about their situation is encouraged to speak to their manager,” Ikea said in a statement on the policy.

Reps for Ikea did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment on whether the company is considering a similar policy for US workers.

Ikea employs more than 10,000 workers at its UK-based stores. The Daily Mail was first to report on the policy.

IKEA said it would consider mitigating factors before implementing the pay cut. Getty Images

Fully vaccinated UK-based employees who opt to self-isolate after a COVID-19 exposure will receive full sick pay, the company said. Under current UK government guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to self-isolate after an exposure, while unvaccinated workers must self-isolate for 10 days.

In the US, companies are contending with staffing shortages amid a surge in sick calls due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Firms are also determining the best way to implement vaccine and mask requirements for staff.

Last week, the Supreme Court heard arguments for legal challenges related to the Biden administration’s push to implement a vaccine mandate for large employers. Under President Biden’s initiative, large employers with 100 or more employees would be required to mandate vaccinations or testing in the workplace.