I got fired for sharing my salary on TikTok — and cried for days straight

A TikToker who openly shared her expenses and insights into her spending has claimed she was fired from a new job after divulging her salary.

Lexi Larson was excited to share how much she earned and was enjoying a new job in Denver in the tech industry.

In one of the TikToks she posted last month, Larson disclosed how much her paychecks increased — including a big $449 bump in taxes paid — after receiving a $20,000 raise.

The video went viral, amassing 187,900 views with people complaining about taxes, but it caused much more stress for Larson than realizing the brutal extent of her taxes.

Larson claimed she was fired two weeks after starting her new role because of her TikTok post.

“So, TikTok got me fired,” Larson declared in a follow-up video to her TikTok account.

“A couple weeks ago I started sharing about how I got a job in the tech industry … Um, well, I don’t work at that job anymore because they fired me.”

She shared that she was nervous about disclosing too much information because she had to sign “a bunch” of documents upon her dismissal but briefly explained that her

then-employer had found her TikToks and “really, really did not like” that she was sharing her salary.

Larson noted that she is aware that disclosing her salary is federally protected by law under the National Labor Relations Act but decided to take down several of her videos so as to not upset her new employer.

However, two days after the meeting about her TikTok account, Larson claimed she was fired from her new job.

“They said me having this account was a security concern because I could post something private about the company,” she explained.

“I asked, ‘Have I broken any policies? Have I posted anything on TikTok that is a security concern?’ And they said not at this time I have not but it could happen at any time in the future, so they’re just not going to take that risk.”

Larson admitted that her firing caused her to have a panic attack, cry for days straight — and still gives her anxiety.

Luckily, Larson was able to call her manager from her previous job in tears to explain the situation and was able to reclaim her role.

“They’re really amazing. They know about my TikTok and they have no issues with it,” she said.

Larson did not respond to a request for comment from The Post.

However, Bennitta Joseph — a partner at the law firm Joseph & Norinsberg LLC — told USA Today about potential concerns involving social media use.

“A company has a huge interest to make sure you are not engaging in discriminatory statements, disclosing trade secrets, threats of violence and unlawful conduct. If they do find out that you are doing any of these, it could be grounds for termination.”

But Joseph suggested that Larson “should think about contacting a lawyer if she can show she was terminated for discussing her wages.”

Larson has not disclosed any thoughts on taking legal action but shared a more recent video documenting her first day returning to her previous job.

“Not gonna lie. I was super anxious going into today. It’s just a super weird situation and I wasn’t sure how all my co-workers would react,” she admitted.

“Plus, everyone at the company knows about my TikTok now, so that’s a little awkward, too. Shout out, co-workers! Hey guys!”