I got ‘dress-coded’ at Disney over ‘inappropriate’ top

Apparently they didn’t like her Minnie blouse.

Outraged female Disneyland-goers have been flocking to TikTok in droves to complain about the House Of Mouse’s allegedly unfair dress code. In one recently resurfaced video with 4 million views, a New Jersey woman claimed that she was flagged by the “Happiest Place on Earth” for wearing a seemingly innocuous top.

“When you get dress coded at Disney,” reads the caption to the clip of the incident, which went down at Disney World in Orlando, Florida

In the clip, captioned “Disney doesn’t like backs I guess,” TikToker Jordyn Graime, 20, can be seen at the park flaunting her allegedly risqué outfit, which entailed a backless silky blue shirt and denim shorts.

She went on to claim the famed theme park was quick to slap the University of Massachusetts student with a “dress code” violation over her saucy ensemble.

Outraged female Disneyland-goers have been flocking to TikTok in droves to complain about the House Of Mouse’s allegedly unfair dress code. TikTok/jordyngraime

The softball player didn’t go into the minutiae of why she was put under blouse arrest. However, Disney World states in its guidelines that “We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other guests.

Alas, the fashion-policing incident had a fairytale ending: As per the park’s policy at the time, Graime reportedly received a free Disney T-shirt to cover up with, which would’ve otherwise run her north of $20, per the clip.

The Post has reached out to Disney World reps for comment on Graime’s accusations. Meanwhile, the Jersey gal’s sartorial scarlet lettering elicited outrage among the TikTok commentariat.

“They’re like ‘that’s inappropriate for children.’ No…? They don’t care. They want to go on rides and talk to characters,” wrote one sympathizer.

“I’m sorry…. what?! As a married mom of three I see no problem with this shirt,” said another.

Others deemed Graime’s attire essential for the humid Florida climate. “Bruh y’all are acting like Disney isn’t 5,000 degrees In August her shirt was fine and appropriate for weather,” exclaimed one supporter.

In the clip, captioned “Disney doesn’t like backs I guess,” TikToker Jordyn Graime, 20, can be seen at the park flaunting her allegedly risqué outfit, which entailed a backless silky blue shirt and denim shorts. TikTok/@jordyngraime

She went on to claim the famed theme park was quick to slap the University of Massachusetts student with a “dress code” violation over her saucy ensemble. TikTok/@jordyngraime

However, some naysayers sided with Disney with one writing, “Well…it is a kids park…kids don’t need to see everything.”

Meanwhile, others pointed out that Graime’s get-up wasn’t flagged for being obscene, but rather because it may have presented a safety hazard. According to the aforementioned Disney guidelines, so-called dangerous outfits include “excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard.”

Still, others gave the college student props for winning free clothing for her troubles. The House of Mouse appeared to have axed these offerings after influencers allegedly started purposefully wearing NSFW clothing to the parks with the goal of receiving a free T-shirt.

In October, a TikToker’s attempt to game the system allegedly backfired after cast members forced her to buy a T-shirt.,