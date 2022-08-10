Hooters touting its ‘girls’ professional assets

Hooters has launched a nationwide campaign to showcase Hooters Girls who went on from slinging wings and beer to become successful businesswomen.

Entitled “The Search for I AM a Hooters Girl Success Stories – Past & Present,” the famed breastaurant chain founded in Clearwater, Fla., sent a survey to many of the 400,000 waitresses and bartenders who have squeezed themselves into the cleavage-baring tank tops and orange-colored bun-huggers since 1983.

Heading the initiative is Cheryl Whiting-Kish, a former Hooters Girl who wants to highlight those who ‘successfully leveraged their time in the orange shorts to prepare for life beyond the orange shorts.”

“What I am purposely doing is using language around the women of Hooters, the powerful women of Hooters and how we are celebrating, elevating, empowering and educating them,” Whiting-Kish told Nations Restaurant News last month.

Taddy Beuke, on the left, with a friend. Taddy Beuke

She declined to speak with The Post and a spokesperson for the company declined to comment on the initiative.

Among the Hooters Girls making a splash in business are Aliscia Andrews, currently Virginia’s deputy secretary for cybersecurity, and Taddy Beuke, who traded in her skimpy uniform to find success as a real estate executive with Fasken Oil and Ranch in San Antonio, Tex.

Taddy Beuke as a real estate professional many years after her Hooters Girls days.

“You can’t pigeonhole us just because we worked at Hooters,” Taddy Beuke told The Post. “If you work at Hooters you are typically around a group of men and it taught me how to be one of the guys, being able to hold my own in the construction industry.”

Beuke wrote on LinkedIn that she “went from wearing orange shorts in my early 20s to an orange vest and hardhat in my 30s and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

“Hooters Girls” in the iconic orange shorts uniform. Stephen Yang

The company, with its wide-eyed owl logo, had more than 400 locations nationwide a decade ago but has seen that number tumble to around 300.

The falloff has been partly blamed on the brand’s overt sexuality, which is seemingly a turn-off to the socially-conscious younger generation of diners. A series of articles several years ago famously boasted headlines like “Hooters are closing because Millennials don’t like boobs.”

It has also faced allegations of sexism from community activists who tried to stop Hooters from opening in certain locations – including in Brooklyn, NY – and lawsuits alleging sex discrimination and unfair labor practices. Last year, the chain came under fire for not hiring curvier servers.

Hooters was recently forced to retreat from a redesign of the shorts when waitresses complained that it gave them wedgies. Stephen Yang

And the chain sparked a social media storm last October when it redesigned the orange shorts into wedgie-causing thongs — only scrapping the new look after waitresses complained.

Whiting-Kish, who was appointed the company’s Chief People Person last month, hopes the new campaign will take the focus off the ill-fitting uniforms and shine the spotlight on the women wearing them.

The Hooter owl logo. Getty Images

“I think it’s time to honor who she is as an individual versus a stereotype that some might have around the orange shorts,” Whiting-Kish told restaurant trade publication FSR. “I think that is judgment and ridiculous because when you begin to look at these women as human beings, you go wait a minute, how can you argue with the fact that she’s in law school, she’s now a doctor or she’s a mother raising a beautiful family. … I think that’s where our opportunity is.”

Hooters flew Beuke and other women to its Atlanta headquarters in May to film their stories for a video that’s being released this month, Beuke told The Post.