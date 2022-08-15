Home Run Inn recalls frozen pizza for possibly containing metal pieces

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods has recalled over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product because it may be contaminated with “extraneous materials,” according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The company discovered the potential problem with packages of its Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza after consumers reported that metal was found in the pizza, according to the notice posted by the FSIS.

The 33.5-oz packages of pizza were produced on June 6 and have a best-by date through December 2022. The affected products also have the establishment number “EST. 18498-A,” which is inside the USDA mark of inspection.

After being produced, the recalled product had been shipped to a distributor in Illinois before heading to retailers, according to the federal agency.

However, the notice did not disclose what retailers the product was shipped to.

To date, there haven’t been any reports of injuries or adverse reactions from consumers tied to the recalled products.

Consumers reported that metal was found in the pizza. USDA

However, the agency said it is “concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers or found at distributor and retail locations.”

Additionally, consumers with any concerns about an injury or illness are instructed to contact their health care provider.