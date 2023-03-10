Hollywood abuzz over possible Will Smith cameo at Vanity Fair Oscar party

Will Smith is barred from this year’s Oscars but the buzz in Hollywood is whether the slap-happy actor or his family will show their faces at the Vanity Fair after-party.

Smith celebrated at the star-studded bash last year hours after the actor stunned the world when he shockingly slapped host Chris Rock during the live broadcast of 94th Academy Awards.

He was banned from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years. An angry Rock recently spoke out in his Netflix special, slamming Smith and his wife for their behavior, breathing new life into the shocking moment.

Smith was reportedly “embarrassed and hurt” by the special, and felt Netflix made a “distasteful” move.

Smith had waltzed onstage and smacked Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair — which Smith took as a jab at his 51-year-old wife’s struggle with alopecia.





Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at last year’s Oscars. AFP via Getty Images

Later that night, Smith won best actor for “King Richard,” delivering a tearful, bizarre acceptance speech, which lacked an apology to Rock.

After the show, Smith turned up at the Vanity Fair after-party with Pinkett-Smith and kids, Willow and Jaden, who was under fire for his ill-timed tweet praising his father.

At the party, it was as if the slap had never occurred. The DJ played Smith’s hit songs “Getting Jiggy with It,” “Miami” and “Summertime,” while the family danced and celebrated. Before leaving, Smith posed for a portrait with his family, a Vanity Fair tradition for all Oscar winners.

One Hollywood agent said that the “unremorseful” behavior of Smith and his family has “turned off” the industry.





Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. WireImage for Vanity Fair

“People are cautious of working with them,” the source said, adding that Smith “revealed” his true character and it has cost him.

When asked if the Smiths are invited to attend the Vanity Fair party, a rep for the publication told The Post: “We don’t discuss who is on the guest list ahead of the party.”

Reps for the Smiths did not immediately comment.

Some insiders speculated that only Willow will make a cameo at the Vanity Fair bash. She was featured in the glossy’s Hollywood issue last month.

In a puff piece entitled “Willow Smith Is Screaming,” the magazine mentioned the slap incident in passing, breathlessly asking the 22-year-old how she and her family “survived the difficult time.”





Will Smith and family at the after party. Some insiders speculated that only Willow, second from left, will make a cameo at the Vanity Fair bash. Getty Images

“Like I said, I love people,” Willow said, giving a nondescript answer. “Me and my family, we are a tight-knitted group of people, and I love them…. I couldn’t be more grateful and more honored to share that with them.”

“Vanity Fair has lost its edge,” one Hollywood insider sniffed, before turning to the publication’s party. “It used to be the ‘It’ party. Not anymore.”

“It’s now a stop over,” another source added. “It’s all about the after, after parties.”

“The place to be is at Guy Oseary’s party,” the source said, referring to the annual extravagant bash thrown by Madonna’s manager.