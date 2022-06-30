Here’s why RadioShack is tweeting wild, profane posts

RadioShack isn’t dead yet.

The bankrupt electronics retailer is back and trending on Twitter for going after other companies and using profane language and drug references, according to CNN.

In one exchange, user @ChrisWooleyAC asked: “Hey @RadioShack, what’s y’all’s return policy? I got a remote control car for Christmas back in 03 that stopped working. I need a refund.”

The former chain responded, noted Newsweek, with “Got a receipt? Head over to our Antartica [sic] location for a *potential* refund.”

It led many users to wonder who is behind the verified account and the reason for its reemergence.

Turns out, after originally filing for bankruptcy in 2015 and again in 2017, the company is now a crypto platform and the tweets are simply to gain publicity. In 2014, the chain had 5,200 stores with 27,500 employees, according to CNN.

An example of one of the new RadioShack’s tweets.

The crypto is called Radio Shack Swap with a token they’re calling $RADIO and isn’t worth much according to the crypto market.

The website describes itself as a “100 year old brand embedded into the global consciousness” as it “leads the way for blockchain tech.”

However, with 2022 being half over, participants should be careful because the prices of bitcoin and other crypto currencies have been cut in half this year.

As for the person behind tweets such as “[W]ho else high [as f – – k] [right now],” it seems to be an intern based on a post from Wednesday night.

It read, “Shack intern here. I wanted to take a sec to reflect on my post. [I know you’re] expecting me to say, in my wildest dreams I never thought that tweet would go viral and to apologize. But i did because [I know] that s – – t was fire af. No we didn’t get hacked, and no i’m not fired. Buckle up b – – – h.”

Regardless, not everyone is picking up on what one commenter warned was a “cryptocurrency scam.”

Some are still reveling in the jokes that are being shared like one commenter who said, “Whoever gave the person who’s in charge of Radio Shack’s Twitter account drugs … please, don’t stop.”