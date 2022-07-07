Hacker takes over Disneyland Instagram with racist posts

Disneyland’s social media accounts were briefly taken over by a self-proclaimed “super hacker” who made a slew of bizarre, racist and homophobic posts as he claimed he was seeking “revenge” on the Anaheim, California- based theme park.

The hacker, who said his name is “David Do,” took over the park’s Instagram and Facebook accounts early Thursday, penned multiple posts featuring the n-word, claimed to have invented COVID-19 and alleged he was working on a new “COVID20” virus.

He also said the hack was in revenge for Disney staff who mocked him “for having a small penis.”

“I am a super hacker that is here to bring revenge upon Disney land,” he wrote alongside a photo of what appears to be himself, saying that he is sick of employees mocking him. “…Who’s the tough guy now Jerome?”

A Disneyland official told The Post: “Disneyland Resort’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were compromised early this morning. We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation.”

The Disneyland Resort’s social media pages were briefly hacked on Thursday morning with several posts filled with slurs. GC Images

Do also shared an image of two men captioned “u n***** are watching Disney Channel,” an apparent racist riff on a mid-2000s promotion used by Disney’s television station.

At the time, Disney stars would say the popular catchphrase “you’re watching Disney Channel” and draw the iconic mouse ears using a magic wand.

He also shared two selfies, captioning one: “KILL ALL N******S. DAVID DO IS HERE.”

Hacker “David Do” encouraged social media users to follow his private Instagram account, after he wrote a slew of derogatory posts on Disneyland’s social media sites. Disneyland/Instagram

The hacker also encouraged social media users to follow his private Instagram account @chi11estpanda.

Disneyland has 8.4 million followers on Instagram, and its Facebook account has over 17.2 million followers. Typically, its pages are filled with photos of families, children and activities at the resort, making Do’s post stand out.

Disneyland’s Instagram account was temporarily taken down shortly after the incident became public and re-emerged without any of the hacked posts. The posts were removed from the park’s Facebook account as well.

Disneyland’s other social media pages appeared to be unaffected.