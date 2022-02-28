The Hamden Journal

Google loses $73M appeal of Russian content fine

Google loses $73M appeal of Russian content fine

A Russian court on Monday rejected an appeal by Alphabet Google and upheld a $73.39 million (7.2 billion ruble) fine over its failure to delete content that Russia deems illegal, the Interfax news agency cited the court as saying.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In the early afternoon Monday, the Google parent shares were trading basically even, at $2,682.02.

Google also made headlines Monday after disabling several maps tools in Ukraine that had been used to track the movements of troops and civilians during Russia’s invasion. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.