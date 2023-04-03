Google co-founder Sergey Brin subpoenaed over JPMorgan’s Epstein ties

Billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Hyatt hotel heir Thomas Pritzker are reportedly among a set of business moguls subpoenaed in a high-profile lawsuit over JPMorgan Chase’s links to deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The US Virgin Islands’ attorney general has asked legal representatives for Brin, Pritzker, Creative Arts Agency co-founder Michael Ovitz and real estate mogul Mort Zuckerman to turn over any documents or information related the bank and Epstein, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The subpoenas are related to the US Virgin Islands’ civil lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase of benefitting from Epstein’s infamous sex-trafficking ring while ignoring his sordid misdeeds.

The bank was denied any wrongdoing and said it was unaware of Epstein’s crimes.





Sergey Brin is the co-founder of Google. Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

It’s unclear why the four individuals were asked to provide information.

As the Journal noted, lawyers in civil litigation often make such requests during the discovery process for people who aren’t directly involved in the case but could have relevant information about its parties.

Brin cofounded Google in 1998 and is one of the richest people in the world, with an estimated personal fortune of $85.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Pritzker is the executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels Group and has an estimated net worth of $5.3 billion.

Ovitz is a former Hollywood super-agent and cofounder of the Creative Artists Agency, while Zuckerman is a prominent real estate developer and the current owner of the media outlet of US News & World Report.

The Journal said the four men could not be reached for comment.





Thomas Pritzker is the executive chairman of Hyatt hotels. Franck Robichon/EPA/Shutterstock

The Post has reached out to Google parent Alphabet, Hyatt Hotels Group and US News & World Report for comment.

Epstein owned two private islands in the US Virgin Islands.

He died in prison in an apparent suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Epstein was a JPMorgan client from 2000 until 2013.

The US Virgin Islands is seeking damages in the civil lawsuit – one of two filed against JPMorgan Chase after its ties to the disgraced financier.

The second suit, filed by an unnamed alleged victim of Epstein’s, is also underway in Manhattan federal court.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will be required to give sworn testimony about the bank’s relationship with Epstein as part of the lawsuits, according to multiple reports last week. The bank had resisted calls for Dimon to testify, arguing he had no personal involvement in the matter.





Jeffrey Epstein died in prison in 2019. AP





Jeffrey Epstein owned a private residence in the US Virgin Islands. SDNY

The US Virgin Islands’ suit alleges that former JPMorgan Chase and Barclays executive Jes Staley had a close relationship and emails exchanged between the duo “even suggest that Staley may have been involved in Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.”

JPMorgan has sued Staley and argued he should be held liable for any damages ordered against the bank. The firm is also seeking to claw back wages paid to Staley, who has denied wrongdoing.

With Post wires