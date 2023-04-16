Golf simulation venue Golfzon Social eyeing fall opening in Downtown Brooklyn

The intersection of Downtown Brooklyn and Boerum Hill might seem an unlikely golf mecca.

But Tishman Speyer’s 11 Hoyt, a recently finished, 57-story luxury apartment tower, will soon welcome Golfzon Social — the first New York City location for the multi-faceted indoor golf simulation venue that will also include a cafe and lounge featuring craft beer.

Golfzon Social brings to the site a team of leading “off-course” simulation creator Golfzon and golf-related hospitality provider Troon.





Their new, 18,000 square-foot venue will open this fall at the base of 11 Hoyt.

Although Troon is a minority investor in Golfzon Social LLC and will manage the facility, the lease is with Golfzon.

Tishman Speyer’s head of US residential development, Erik Rose, said Golfzon Social “will make for a one-of-a-kind amenity for 11 Hoyt residents and a vibrant destination for the surrounding community.”

Golfzon North America CEO Tommy Lim said, “it provides a convenient way for residents to play, practice and have fun year-round.”