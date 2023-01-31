Goldman Sachs trader Adam Berry joins Philadelphia Eagles

One of Goldman Sachs’ most senior traders has landed a new gig with the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles.

Adam Berry, the 35-year-old head of US bank loan trading at Goldman, has accepted an executive position with the NFC champions and will be learning all facets of the team’s football operations, an NFL source confirmed to The Post on Tuesday.

His exact job title with the Eagles is unclear.

Berry has strong ties to the football world. His twin brother, Andrew, is the general manager and executive vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns.

Andrew was the youngest in NFL history when he took the role in 2020 after a stint as vice president of football operations for the Eagles.

Adam Berry joined Goldman Sachs in 2009. His most recent job title was managing director, according to his LinkedIn account.





Adam Berry will be learning all facets of the team’s football operations. LinkedIn/Adam Berry

He survived the Wall Street titan’s recent culling of 3,200 workers. The Post reached out to Goldman for comment.

Prior to beginning his career on Wall Street, Berry attended Princeton University, where he played wide receiver for the Ivy League school.

“I am a strong believer in the value of athletics,” Berry is quoted as saying in a post on the Princeton Varsity Club’s website. “I often tell people that I have learned more on the athletic field, the weight room, and the track than I have in any classroom.”

The Post reached out to Berry for comment.





The Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl after trouncing the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 last Sunday. Philadelphia faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

Bloomberg was first to report on Berry’s role with the Eagles.