Goldman Sachs to end free car rides for daily commuters

The goodies at Goldman Sachs keep going away.

The Wall Street giant helmed by David Solomon is quietly pulling yet another pandemic perk: free daily car rides to and from the office, which the bank began handing out two years ago as COVID cases and crime surged, The Post has learned.

The bank will still provide cars to employees who work late — a service it offered before the pandemic, sources said.

Goldman has yet to send an official memo internally to staff but has made the decision to end free rides – it’s unclear when the new policy will go into effect, according to the sources.

A spokesperson for Goldman confirmed rides are coming to an end but declined further comment.

The news comes the day after the bank announced it would hike its meal allowance to $30 from $25 — two months after The Post reported staff were griping they couldn’t even buy a Chipotle dinner with the stingy stipend.

Employees complain that David Solomon is paying himself more at the same time he’s pulling perks. Getty Images for Vox Media

But the extra $5 comes with the news that employees will once again be on the hook for the cost of breakfast and lunch.

The bank has already begun setting up cash registers in the cafeteria, a source told The Post.

The meal plan change comes as hard-charging CEO David Solomon and other top officers will reportedly win a share of profits from the bank’s private investment funds — a new payout scheme that could shower Goldman’s top brass with hundreds of millions of dollars in bonuses, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Free daily rides are over for employees of the investment bank. Karla Coté/SOPA Images/Shutters

“To see a global bank’s leadership team be so out of touch with their junior employees by requiring them to fully return to office and take away certain perks, while Solomon does his little DJ thing and takes home record pay, is truly tone deaf,” Mark Moran, head of growth and operations at Litquidity said of the end to free rides.

Reports that Solomon will take a bigger cut of the bank’s profits comes just days after proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis told Goldman shareholders they should vote against the most recent executive pay package that includes a one-time gift bonus to Solomon.

Glass Lewis said Goldman Sachs’ plan to pay a $30 million one-time bonus to CEO Solomon and a $20 million bonus to Chief Operating Officer John Waldron is “excessive.”