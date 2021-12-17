Global private equity firm TPG files to go public in NY

Private equity firm TPG has submitted paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday, as it seeks to better compete with its publicly traded peers.

Fort Worth, Texas-headquartered TPG, which did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell or the indicative price range, is known for its leveraged buyouts. The asset manager could be valued at around $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal had reported in June, citing sources.

Founded in 1992 by David Bonderman and Jim Coulter, TPG was launched as Texas Pacific Group in Mill Valley, California. Its first major investment was in the then bankrupt Continental Airlines in 1993.

TPG’s move to go public coincides with record-breaking levels of IPOs and dealmaking as well as impressive stock market rallies of its listed rivals.

Shares of rivals Apollo Global Management, KKR & Co, Carlyle Group and Blackstone Inc have risen between 43% and 94% so far this year.

Net income attributable to TPG’s controlling interests was $1.7 billion for the nine months ended September, its filing showed.

David Bonderman co-founded TPG as Texas Pacific Group in 1992. Getty Images for the New York Times

TPG, which has invested across sectors from retail to healthcare, has around $109 billion in assets under management.

Its portfolio includes Airbnb, Burger King, Uber and Spotify.

TPG has also launched several sector and region focused funds, including TPG Biotech and a growth equity platform which invested in online survey company SurveyMonkey.

TPG has invested across sectors from retail to healthcare and has around $109 billion in assets under management. Getty Images

It was among the first private equity firms to invest in China, its website showed.

TPG has also sponsored multiple special purpose acquisition companies.

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD LLC and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering, after which TPG expects to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “TPG.”