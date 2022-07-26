Glenn Greenwald mocks ‘dreary’ Samantha Bee over canceled show

Glenn Greenwald skewered former “Daily Show” star Samantha Bee on social media on Monday just hours after Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on her TBS late night show after seven seasons.

Greenwald, the journalist who won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on the Edward Snowden revelations, trolled the official Twitter account of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” on Monday, which announced that it would no longer be on the air this fall.

“This program was typically dead last in the ratings for late-night shows, barely attracting an audience size of a mid-level YouTuber,” Greenwald tweeted.

“Even the barely-visible Don Lemon has more people watching. This show will be missed by a few dozen liberals.”

Greenwald wrote that “by far” her most “notable moment” while “hosting that dreary, banal liberal show” was “when she called Ivanka Trump the c-word.”

“A feminist legacy as trivial and inconsequential as it was failed and pointless,” Greenwald tweeted.

In 2018, Bee lashed out at Ivanka Trump by using a four-letter slur. The comedienne was angered by the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the southern border.

Greenwald tweeted on Monday that late night television was at one time “attracting tens of millions of viewers” has seen its audience “collapse…by becoming liberal.”

Bee, the former “Daily Show” star, hosted “Full Frontal” for seven seasons on TBS. Getty Images

He wrote that late-night comedians like Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah are “sounding like Nancy Pelosi’s grandkids who just curse a bit more.”

Greenwald also praised Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, whose “show often tops the ratings with a fraction of their budget.”

The Post has reached out to Bee, 52, seeking comment.

Warner Bros. Discovery and its cable television property, TBS, announced on Monday that “Full Frontal” would not be renewed for an eighth season.

“Full Frontal” suffered from low ratings during its seventh season. Getty Images for Warner Bros. Di

“As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions,” TBS said in a statement.

“We are proud to have been the home to ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.”

Bee’s viewership was lagging behind late-night competitors Colbert, Kimmel, and Fallon, according to Nielsen ratings.

While the network shows averaged between 1.5 million to 2 million nightly viewers, Bee’s program attracted an audience of 451,000 people per night.

Additional reporting by Erin Keller