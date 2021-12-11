General Motors to source rare earth metals domestically for its electric vehicles

General Motors is shifting away from the Chinese and other foreign markets for sourcing their key raw materials required for their battery-electric vehicles and plans to accelerate this process over the next decade. GM will now be purchasing rare earth metals from the commercial coal mine in the US while high power magnets will come from new plants. The move comes amid GM’s new alignment to create a North American focused supply chain that will support their EV production according to Shilpan Amin, the VP of global product development, purchasing and supply chain at GM.

Their first collaboration in this effort links GM to MP Materials in California that operates in Mountain Pass. MP will also set up the magnet factory for GM at Fort Worth, Texas. Additionally, GM will be working with Vacuumschmelze, a German company for the same.

Amin promises hundreds of new jobs for Americans. Previously deals entered into by GM for raw material supply have set an advantageous roadmap for the move. Removing unreliable China from the equation will minimize the risk of supply chain disruptions. GM will likely abandon gas and diesel vehicles in totality by 2035 and has announced 30 new EV models by 2025.

Like all automakers, GM relies on a steady supply of neodymium, cobalt, nickel and lithium, which it will now acquire from California.