Furious diner covered in sauce is ‘scammed’ by restaurant in response

There’s no use crying over spilled milk — but sauce down your back is another thing.

TikTok user Kristen Lang caused a simmer on social media when she revealed that a restaurant mishap had resulted in her boyfriend wearing a meal — and the messy eatery only offered them a 70% discount on drinks for their trouble.

Now, Lang is warning social media of the dangers of being seated next to a restaurant kitchen, after staff spilled sauce down her date’s back — and ruined his shirt.

“This is your sign never to sit beside the kitchen at a restaurant,” she wrote over the video, which has amassed more than 5.6 million views. “Literal SOS.”

In the 7-second clip, Lang showed how close they sat to the open kitchen, before cutting to the back of her boyfriend’s blue-and-white striped shirt, which was splattered in a saucy orange substance.

She said the restaurant offered them 70% off their drinks after the incident — which outraged Lang’s followers, many of whom agreed the restaurant had “played her” by offering her the discount, instead of giving them the entire meal on the house.

Lang warned others about sitting near the kitchen after her disaster date. lady_shopper99/TikTok

She hasn’t been able to get the stains out of her boyfriend’s shirt. lady_shopper99/TikTok

“At that point I would just say, I don’t want 70 percent off drinks. Just let me launch a bowl of sauce at the chef. No clue how they thought it’s fair,” one TikTok user quipped.

“The meal should’ve been entirely free. entrees, mains, desserts, and drinks! plus an apology from the owner. or else there will be an angry FB post,” said another.

“One of the only instances where going full Karen mode is allowed,” one joked. “Like I would’ve just left the restaurant at that point.”

In a follow-up video, Lang admitted if it was spilled mainly on her, as opposed to her boyfriend, she probably would have said something more.

“We laughed about it we said accidents happen and they gave us 70% off drinks,” she told followers. “I have to say though, if I was sitting where he was and those were my clothes, I probably would have gotten up and never came back.”

The TikToker added that she thought she could get the stains out of his shirt, but hasn’t had any luck thus far.

“I pretty much immediately soaked it in cold water and sprayed it all over with the OxiClean and washed it in cold water, and it did not come out,” she says, showing the shirt still covered in dull stains.

The update just enraged viewers more.

“Another reason the[y] should’ve comped your whole meal because they ruined a whole shirt,” said one critic.

“They scammed you, you could’ve gotten way more out of that,” agreed another.