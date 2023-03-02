FTC’s Lina Khan may face congressional hearings over controversies

House Oversight Committee Members Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Nancy Mace (R-SC) have committed to schedule hearings in the coming months to investigate whether FTC Chair Lina Khan has been following the law, sources close to the situation told The Post.

This comes after FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson, a Trump appointee who joined the powerful panel in 2018, revealed plans to resign in a Feb. 14 Wall Street Journal op-ed that blasted Khan for an alleged “disregard for the rule of law and due process” and “abuses of government power.”

Behind the scenes, high-ranking Republicans also have been railing against Khan. US Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) who is on the Judiciary Committee that oversees the FTC, lamented in a speech at a private Feb. 4 Club for Growth event in Sea Island, Ga., that the agency has become mired in “the wrath of Khan.”





Jim Jordan and Kina Khan Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lee also declared that “the FTC must be destroyed” – apparently in reference to the current regime, as opposed to the agency itself, according to an attendee.

Senator Lee did not return calls for comment. Reps for Jordan and Mace declined to comment.