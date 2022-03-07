Fox News star Greg Gutfeld’s mother-in-law escapes Ukraine

The mother-in-law of Fox News star Greg Gutfeld was safely evacuated from Ukraine and tearfully reunited with her daughter in Poland last week.

Gutfeld, the co-host of “The Five,” played a video on the air showing the dramatic moment his wife, Elena, met her mother after she crossed the border separating Ukraine and Poland.

“Just to let everybody know my mother-in-law crossed into … Poland about half an hour ago, so she’s in a car on her way to Warsaw to see her daughter, Elena,” Gutfeld said on the air.

When he introduced the clip of his wife and mother-in-law reuniting in Poland, Gutfeld warned viewers: “This clip has been known to cause a run on tissues.”

Elena Gutfeld is seen in the clip warmly embracing her mother in front of the Renaissance Hotel in Warsaw, telling her in Russian: “Thank God.”

Elena then turns to the camera and says: “Thank you so much.”

When asked what it was like waiting, she replied: “Oh my God, it was awful. It was absolutely awful.”

“But I’m so happy to have her here.”

Elena’s mother said the ordeal was “difficult.”

More than 1.2 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia launched an invasion about 12 days ago.

Gutfeld’s wife, Elena, met her mother at a Warsaw, Poland, hotel last week. FOX News

Elena’s mother had fled her home and took shelter at a hotel in Lviv in western Ukraine last week. FOX News

Gutfeld dramatically announced last week on the air that his mother-in-law was stranded in the country, having taken shelter in a hotel in the western Ukrainian town of Lviv.

The host thanked Fox News colleagues including Pentagon correspondent Lucas Tomlinson and network brass for working to get her to safety.

Gutfeld’s mother-in-law said the ordeal was “difficult.” FOX News

“I do want to point out that like our co-workers are unbelievably awesome [because of] the things that they have been doing for a grouchy, cynical bastard like myself,” Gutfeld said on the air last week.

“People have been helping me out, and somebody who has been obnoxious to them before and will probably be obnoxious to them after.”