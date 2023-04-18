Fox News, Dominion Voting Systems settle lawsuit for $787M

Fox News parent Fox Corp. and Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday agreed to settle their legal battle, avoiding a high-profile trial on the voting-machine firm’s claims that it was defamed by network broadcasts after the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson claimed the settlement was for $787 million.

There was no admission of liability from Fox.

Fox in a statement said the settlement reflected its “continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.

We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

The voting machine company was suing for $1.6 billion in damages.

But shortly before 4 p.m., Delaware Judge Eric Davis told jurors that an agreement had been reached — bringing the two-year legal battle to an end.

“The parties have resolved this case,” Davis said.

“Without you, the parties would not have been able to resolve their situation … although it’s short, not the six weeks you’ve expected, you have done your duty,” the judge added.





Fox News attorney Daniel Webb represented the network against Dominion Voting Systems. AP

Dominion alleged that Fox News hosts and guests spread false claims that its voting technology helped rig the election in favor of Joe Biden

Fox argued that it was covering newsworthy claims by associates of then-President Donald Trump and that its broadcasts should be protected by the First Amendment.