Ford will triple its output for the all-electric Mustang Mach-E

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford has tweeted about the difficulty faced by the company in keeping up with the demand for the Mustang Mach-E, an electric vehicle. He pointed towards upping the production of the vehicle to 200,000 vehicles each year in the US and Europe from 2022 and 2023. Sources have claimed that a memo sent from the company to their suppliers has informed them that the production of the Explorer and Aviator EVs will be delayed by 18 months in the wake of such high demand for the Mustang Mach-E.



These models will also not be produced at the Ford Cuautitlan plant in Mexico, which is now exclusively producing the Mustang Mach-E. The Aviator EVs were to be the next big EV launch by Ford after the 150 Lightning was scheduled to begin production by 2023. This delay indicates that this deadline will be exceeded till December 2023 with no account for where the production will take place.



This tripling of production by Ford is not surprising as it had previously promised to double its EV output from the amount produced in 2021 to 600,00 each year by 2023. This is in their bid to become the largest manufacturer of EVs in the United States.

