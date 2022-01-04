Food-delivery robot, toothbrush that cleans in 10 seconds

A robot to deliver your food, a “smart” moped to hit the streets, a digital device to give you a tattoo and a toothbrush that promises to clean your choppers in 10 seconds are all set to debut at the CES conference in Las Vegas this week.

While the annual trade conference — which is in-person for the first time since 2020 — is expected to be sparsely attended because of the spread of the Omicron variant, those who are attending the three-day electronics extravaganza will get a glimpse of futuristic gizmos that could soon come to a store near you.

LG will roll out the latest of its CLOi autonomous robot series, including a four-wheeled delivery system that uses artificial intelligence to maneuver around various terrains.

The company released a promotional video that showed its latest WALL-E-lookalikes, including the LG CLOi GuideBot and the ServeBot.

The CLOi GuideBot is an autonomous robot that can be used by businesses as an information kiosk, a mobile advertising device and even a roving security guard.

LG unveiled its latest line of CLOi robots that can be programmed to serve as autonomous waiters, security guards, and information kiosks Getty Images

LG also unveiled its CLOi indoor-outdoor four-wheel rover, an AI-powered food-and-meal delivery vehicle. LG

Able to travel at a meter per second, these robots can maneuver around obstacles thanks to a 3D camera sensor that detects people and also objects lying on the ground.

During off hours, the GuideBot can be programmed to travel a certain route and activate a security camera that would use remote-monitoring software to communicate if something were amiss.

The hospitality industry could also make use of the CLOi ServeBot, which is an autonomous, self-driving stack of three shelves or drawers. Restaurant operators, hospital workers, office managers and retail outlets can program the ServeBot to travel a route with up to three destinations while carrying a load of up to 17 kilograms.

The Prinker M imprints temporary digital tattoos that last for up to three days and can be washed away with soap and water EPA

FasTeesH, the French manufacturer, unveiled its Y-Brush, a jaw-shaped toothbrush that can clean your mouth in as little as 10 seconds AP

Another gadget that’s likely to attract interest at CES this week: what is being billed as the world’s first all-in-one temporary tattoo device.

Prinker, whose headquarters is in South Korea, unveiled the Prinker M, a mini portable tattoo printer that creates temporary, digital, water-resistant images on people’s skin.

The device, which is expected to initially retail at $200, weighs about half as much as a tablet and can be gripped in the palm of an adult’s hand.

And people in a real hurry could cotton to the Y-Brush, an electric toothbrush shaped to clean all teeth at once and cut down on brushing time from the recommended two minutes to just 10 seconds.

According to the manufacturer, Lyon, France-based FasTeesH, the product employs 35,000 nylon bristles. The company says nylon is more effective at removing plaque compared to other materials, including silicone.

The brush, which is designed to fit all jaws, positions the bristles at a 45-degree angle.

The Dutch electric scooter startup Brekr rolled out its Model B4000 moped, which can reach speeds of up to 31 miles per hour. AP

The company charges a retail price of $147 per device — a far cry from the regular toothbrush available at your local pharmacy.

Another clean-focused gadget that could be a hit with someone living solo is “Bob,” a mini dishwasher that retails for $400 and is 22 pounds and about the size of a microwave oven.

It has a 16.5-cup water tank that can be filled, so there is no need to connect it to a water supply.

The manufacturer, Daan Tech, says that Bob uses five times less water to wash the same amount of dishes than if they were cleaned by hand.

Bob, which also uses ultraviolet light to enhance cleaning, is capable of washing up to 16 glasses or cups in just 15 minutes.

The Bob mini dishwasher, which weighs 22 pounds, uses five times less water per wash compared to washing dishes by hand, according to its manufacturer. AP

Meanwhile, to speed away from all these household duties, the Dutch electric scooter startup Brekr unveiled its Model B4000 electric moped, which looks like a classic motorcycle.

The 159-pound moped features a 4,000-watt electric motor and a lithium battery that can fully charge in three hours. It can reach speeds of up to 31 miles per hour. One full charge allows for a range of 118 miles.

The Brekr model is considered a “smart” moped in that it connects to an app that offers an integrated GPS module as well as anti-theft technology.

The Brekr B4000 retails at $4,775 in its native Holland. The company is unsure if and when it will be available in the US.