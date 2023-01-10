Fisher-Price’s Rock ‘n Play sleepers linked to 100 deaths: feds

A US agency said Fisher-Price’s Rock ‘n Play sleepers may be linked to the deaths of 100 infants — among them 30 who had died after it was first recalled more than three years ago.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price said they had initiated another recall of the sleepers — nearly 5 million of which were sold before they were first pulled off the shelves in April 2019.

Since the first recall, some 70 more infants are said to have died while lying down in the sleeper. It is believed the babies died from asphyxiation caused by 30-degree incline of the product.

“Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances,” according to CPSC.

“We are issuing this announcement because, despite their removal from the marketplace and a prohibition on their sale, babies continue to die in these products,” CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric said in a statement.

Fisher-Price initially recalled the product in 2019, but it has been linked to dozens of infant deaths. Bloomberg via Getty Images

“I urge all parents, grandparents, and caregivers to follow the guidance of this announcement and stop using these products immediately.”

The government also mandated the recall of Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, which has been blamed for 15 deaths.

The Post has sought comment from Fisher-Price’s parent company, Mattel, and Kids2.

After the 2019 recall, two class action lawsuits were filed against Fisher-Price and Mattel.

One was filed by a Delaware couple — Samantha Drover-Mundy and Zachary Mundy — who lost their 12-week-old daughter. They claim the infant died just minutes after she was placed in a Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.

Another lawsuit was filed by Long Island native Cassandra Mulvey.