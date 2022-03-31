Fewer Amazon employees vote in latest union drive in Alabama

Fewer Amazon workers voted this year in a closely watched union election that recently wrapped up in Bessemer, Ala.

Out of 6,143 eligible voters, just 39% — or 2,375 — cast a ballot on whether to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Last year at this time, when the first vote took place, 3,041 voters out of 5,876 voters — or 55% — cast a ballot on the issue.

The public portion of the tallying of the votes will begin today by the National Labor Relations Board, which ordered the second vote after it determined that Amazon interfered with the first election.

Amazon won that election with 1,798 votes cast against the union and 738 for it.

Amazon has pulled out all the stops this year to discourage its employees from joining the union.

RWDSU lost an election at the Alabama facility last year. AFP via Getty Images

It plastered posters all over the facility, sent letters to workers’ homes and called them on the phone.

Meanwhile, another labor drive is taking place on Staten Island and two Amazon warehouses that just ended the voting process.

The Amazon Labor Union is an independent organization started by a former employee, Chris Smalls, who was fired by Amazon at that facility in 2020 for allegedly violating the company’s COVID-19 policies.

Amazon workers are not represented by any labor union in the United States.