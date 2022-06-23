FDA bans sale of Juul e-cigarettes in the US

The feds officially banned the sale of Juul e-cigarettes within the United States on Thursday following years of mounting pressure to address the harmful effects of a youth vaping trend.

The US Food and Drug Administration said its ban applied to the Juul device and “all of their products currently marketed” in the US, including pods with 5% and 3% nicotine concentrations.

“Today’s action is further progress on the FDA’s commitment to ensuring that all e-cigarette and electronic nicotine delivery system products currently being marketed to consumers meet our public health standards,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement.

“The agency has dedicated significant resources to review products from the companies that account for most of the U.S. market. We recognize these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping,” Califf added.

The Post has reached out to Juul representatives for comment.

The likelihood of a ban was first reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier this week. The ban is not expected to impact rivals such as Reynolds American, which produces Vuse, and NJOY.

This story will be updated.