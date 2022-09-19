Family Dollar recalling toothpaste, mouthwash due to improper storage

Family Dollar is recalling select Colgate toothpaste and mouthwash that were stored outside the products’ labeled temperature requirements, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website.

The recalled products were stored and shipped to a limited number of stores in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah on or around May 1 through June 21.

They include the following:

Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention Toothpaste 2.1 oz. (998277)

Colgate Optic White Charcoal Toothpaste 4.2 oz. (998909)

Colgate Optic White Mouthwash 16 fl. oz. (999043)

Colgate Optic White High Impact Toothpaste 3 oz. (999088)

Colgate White Toothpaste Icy Fresh 3.2 oz. (999749)

Colgate Optic White Stain Fighter Toothpaste Clean Mint 4.2 oz. (999750)

Family Dollar notified affected stores and asked that they check their stock immediately and quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought the affected product may return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt.

To date, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recall. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems related to using the recalled products.

In July, Family Dollar recalled over 400 products including moisturizer, sunscreen, soap, deodorant, antiperspirant, toothpaste and certain DayQuil and Tylenol, that were improperly stored. At the time, Family Dollar said that the recall didn’t affect stores in Delaware, Alaska or Hawaii.

In August, the recall was expanded due to additional improperly stored products.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Family Dollar’s customer service line at 844-636-7687.