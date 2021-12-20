Facebook — aka Meta — voted worst company of 2021 in survey

Facebook, which was recently rebranded as “Meta,” was rated the worst company of the year according to a recent survey.

The open-ended survey, which was performed on Survey Monkey via the Yahoo Finance homepage from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, received 1,541 respondents.

Eight percent of the write-in votes were for Facebook, according to Yahoo, which noted that the social media giant received 50 percent more votes than the runner-up Alibaba, which is a Chinese e-commerce company.

In September, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change to his company, which came during a p.r. crisis including scathing testimony to US and UK lawmakers from former product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen, as well as a series of reports from the Wall Street Journal and a media consortium of 17 U.S. news outlets, including FOX Business.

Last week, Meta notified about 50,000 Facebook and Instagram users that they may have been targeted by seven private “surveillance-for-hire” firms.

“The global surveillance-for-hire industry targets people across the internet to collect intelligence, manipulate them into revealing information and compromise their devices and accounts,” Meta Director of Threat Disruption David Agranovich and Head of Cyber Espionage Investigations Mike Dvilyanski said in a blog post Thursday.

Mark Zuckerberg is feeling the heat over Instagram, also owned by Meta. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“They provided services across all three phases of the surveillance chain to indiscriminately target people in over 100 countries on behalf of their clients.

The firms, which are based in Israel, India, North Macedonia, and China, include Cobwebs Technologies, Cognyte, Black Cube, Blue Hawk CI, BellTroX, Cytrox, and an unknown Chinese entity.