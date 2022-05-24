Ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki to join MSNBC this fall

MSNBC confirmed on Tuesday that former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will join the cable news network this fall.

Psaki, who stepped down from her role in the Biden administration earlier this month, will appear on NBC news and MSNBC programming on TV and streaming later this year. She will also get her own streaming showm, which will launch in early 2023.

Psaki will also appear on NBC and MSNBC’s election night programming, the network said.

News of Psaki’s departure for the left-leaning MSNBC leaked out in April, following a February report by Puck News that her agent, UTA’s Jay Sures, had been shopping her to cable networks.

Psaki was replaced at the White House by Karine Jean-Pierre, who took the reins as press secretary in early May.

“Fact-based and thoughtful conversations about the big questions on the minds of people across the country have never been more important, and I’m thrilled to join the incredible MSNBC team,” Psaki said in a statement.

“Jen’s sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones said of the hire.