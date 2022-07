Former Amazon executive Jay Carney will join Airbnb as policy and communications head, the holiday rental hosting firm said Friday.

Carney, who worked at Amazon for seven years, will start at Airbnb in September and report to co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky. He will be based in Washington.

Jay Carney worked at Amazon for the past seven years. REUTERS

At Amazon, Carney heads up global corporate affairs. Before that he was White House Press Secretary for former President Barack Obama.