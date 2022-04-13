Ex-ESPN star Jason Whitlock blasts Disney for ‘feminizing’ sports

An ex-ESPN commentator hit out at his former network and its parent company, Disney, for “wokeifying” and “feminizing” sports, which he claims has resulted in “the assassination of men.”

Jason Whitlock, a former columnist who became nationally known for stints at “the worldwide leader” and Fox Sports, said on his “Fearless” podcast on Monday that Disney has been cultivating a decades-long agenda to “impose the matriarchy on the world.”

“For the last 20 years, and really starting with the purchase of ESPN in 1996. Disney has gone about the business of feminizing and wokefying sports,” said Whitlock, whose comments were cited by Mediaite.

“This isn’t some overnight thing that just happened the last two or three years,” Whitlock opined.

“This isn’t some Colin Kaepernick-coincidence that they took advantage of. This has been a plot and a strategy for nearly 30 years.”

Whitlock accused Disney of “wokefying” and “feminizing” sports. REUTERS

Whitlock took aim at Disney, a company that has been accused by conservatives of promoting a liberal political agenda.

“When Disney got a hold of ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports, the goal was to Disney-fy ESPN and the sports world and to feminize ESPN and the sports world,” the podcaster said.

“And that’s what’s gone on the last 25, 26 years.”

“They do it through, their little key catchphrase, diversity, inclusion, and equity. They call it diversity, equity, and inclusion, I call it diversity, inclusion, and equity. ‘Cause it’s D – I – E. It’s the death of men. It’s the assassination of men!”

“That’s what Disney and ESPN are about. Imposing the matriarchy on the rest of the world.”

The Walt Disney Co. has drawn the ire of conservatives for publicly opposing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. REUTERS

Jason Whitlock said Disney’s current direction is leading to an “assassination of men.” Jason Whitlock

Disney drew the ire of conservative-leaning Americans when it vowed to help defeat a newly enacted state law in Florida, the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, that bars teachers from discussing sensitive gender-identity topics with students before fourth grade.

Disney has recently slammed the law and announced that it stands by members of the LGBTQ community.

ESPN broadcasters who were doing commentary of a women’s basketball game briefly paused their analysis and remained silent as a show of solidarity with Disney employees who staged walkouts to protest management’s initial reluctance to criticize the legislation.

The sports network has been roiled in recent years by top on-air personalities who take overt political stances, particularly during the presidency of Donald Trump.