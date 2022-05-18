Ex-Disney CEO Bob Iger invests in delivery startup Gopuff

Gopuff said on Wednesday that Walt Disney’s former chief executive officer, Bob Iger, has invested in the delivery startup and would join the company as an adviser.

Gopuff, which offers rapid delivery of an assortment of products including home care, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, did not disclose the size of Iger’s investment.

“I believe consumer commerce will be very different in the near future and Gopuff is building the platform to power it,” Iger said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Reuters had exclusively reported that the SoftBank Group-backed company had hired investment banks to prepare for an initial public offering in the United States.

Gopuff saw demand explode during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdowns restricted people from venturing out.

Gopuff saw demand explode during the COVID-19 pandemic. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Bob Iger was Disney’s CEO from 2005 to 2020. WireImage

The company operates in more than 1,000 cities in the United States and Europe, competing in a crowded market with grocery delivery platforms such as IPO-bound Instacart.