Estee Lauder ousts John Demsey over racist Instagram post

Estee Lauder ousted senior executive John Demsey on Monday over an Instagram post of a meme that contained the N-word and jokes about COVID-19.

An Estee Lauder spokesman said Demsey — who was executive group president over subsidiaries including MAC and Clinique — was not technically fired but instead retired under pressure from the company.

“John was not fired,” a company spokesman told The Post. “He was told he had to leave the company and agreed to retire this week.”

Demsey’s 31-year stint at the company comes to an end just days after he was suspended over the post, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The now-deleted post was a meme that showed a mockup of a book cover featuring “Sesame Street” star Big Bird with a Photoshopped mask.

Demsey’s Instagram account has over 73,000 followers.

Demsey, the divorced father of a teenage boy, has been known to frequent the New York City party circuit with high-powered celebrities.

Demsey graduated from both Stanford University and New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has worked in the cosmetics industry since the 1990s.

He rose to become president of MAC Cosmetics in 1998 until 2006, when he was named global president for Estee Lauder.