Elon Musk’s Tesla beats Q1 sales, profit estimates

Tesla surged past Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday after the electric-vehicle maker raised prices in response to inflation, offsetting the impact of a Shanghai factory shutdown.

Revenue rose to 81% to $18.76 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $10.39 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $17.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“Our own factories have been running below capacity for several quarters as supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through the rest of 2022,” Tesla said in a statement.

Elon Musk’s Tesla has been an outlier since the pandemic outbreak, posting record deliveries and earnings for several quarters when rivals wrestling with global supply chain snarls rolled out production halts.

Meanwhile, the company’s two new factories in Texas and Berlin are ramping up production, with Musk delivering Tesla’s first Texas-made Model Y vehicles earlier this month. The company started deliveries in Berlin in March.

Elon Musk’s Tesla has been an outlier since the pandemic outbreak. REUTERS

Revenue rose to $18.76 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $10.39 billion a year earlier. via REUTERS

Net income was $3.32 billion, or $2.86 per share, compared with a profit of $438 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.26 per share.

The company’s shares rose 3.5% after the bell. They had closed down 5% at $977.2 in regular trading on Wednesday.

Elon Musk at the new factory in Berlin. ddp/Pool action press/Sipa USA

Musk offered to buy Twitter last week, sparking concerns about him being distracted from the electric carmaker. The new factories will be key to meeting demand and reducing reliance on its China factory, its biggest one, which is slowly recovering from a plant shutdown.

There are concerns that Musk may sell some Tesla stocks or borrow against additional Tesla shares to finance his $43 billion bid to buy Twitter.