Elon Musk’s net worth tops $300B after Tesla delivery record

Elon Musk’s estimated net worth surged to more than $304 billion as of Tuesday morning after Tesla reported a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries.

The Tesla CEO’s fortune grew by more than $30 billion after Tesla shares jumped more than 13 percent in trading Monday following the blowout delivery report.

Musk’s net worth previously exceeded $300 billion in November, according to Forbes. He was the first person in history to reach the milestone.

Musk is currently the world’s richest person. Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French fashion firm LVMH, ranks second on Forbes’ list, following by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Tesla delivered 308,600 vehicles during its fourth fiscal quarter, easily surpassing analysts’ projections. For fiscal year 2021, the electric car maker’s deliveries jumped 87 percent to 936,172 electric cars. Both the quarterly and full-year totals established new company records.

Tesla’s market valuation reached approximately $1.2 trillion following its latest stock rally.

Musk has sold more than $16 billion worth of Tesla shares in recent weeks to cover tax obligations. In December, the Tesla founder said he would pay more than $11 billion in taxes after exercising stock options that were set to expire next year.

Aside from his work with Tesla, Musk is the founder of SpaceX. The private space travel firm was valued at more than $100 billion as of October, according to CNBC.