Elon Musk wants ‘normal person with common sense’ for president

Elon Musk said that he would settle for “just a normal person” to vote for in next year’s presidential election.

“I would prefer, frankly, that we put just a normal person as president, a normal person with common sense and whose values are smack in the middle of the country, just center of the normal distribution and I think that they would be great,” Musk told Tucker Carlson of Fox News in an interview which aired on the cable network on Tuesday.

The Tesla mogul told Carlson that while he voted for President Biden in the last election, it would “probably be inaccurate” to say that he’s a “huge fan” of the Democrat.

“I didn’t vote for Donald Trump,” Musk told Carlson. “I actually voted for Biden.”

Musk added: “Not saying I’m a huge fan of Biden because I would think that would probably be inaccurate, but you know, we have difficult choices to make in the presidential elections.”

The tech billionaire also hit out at Biden for sending COVID stimulus checks, which he said were “not paid for.”

“They just generated more currency,” Musk said, adding that “the checks always pass, you know unless you hit a debt limit, which there’s probably going to be some debt limit crisis later this year.”

“So if you could just issue massive amounts of money without negative consequences, why don’t we just take that to the limit, make everyone a trillionaire?” Musk said.

“They tried that in Venezuela. How’d that work out?”





Elon Musk says he “just wants a normal person” to run for president in 2024. Fox News

Musk also weighed in on the touchy subject of abortion and birth control, suggesting they were to blame for the decline in human population.

“In the past, we could rely upon, you know, simple limbic system rewards in order to procreate,” Musk told Carlson.

“But once you have birth control and, you know, abortions and whatnot…now you can still satisfy the limbic instinct, but not procreate.”

Musk added: “So we haven’t yet evolved to deal with that because this is all fairly recent, you know, the last 50 years or so for birth control.”

The tech mogul, who has nine children with three different women, said: “So, yeah. You know, I’m sort of worried that, hey, civilization, you know, if we don’t make enough people to at least sustain our numbers, perhaps increase a little bit, then civilization is going to crumble.”





The Tesla mogul, who is seen carrying his son in Miami on Tuesday, said he voted for Joe Biden in 2020. AFP via Getty Images

“The old question of like, will civilization end with a bang or a whimper,” Musk said, adding: “Well, it’s currently trying to end with a whimper in adult diapers.”

While Musk has voted for Democrats including Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama in years past, he recently revealed that he recently voted for a GOP candidate for the first time.

Mayra Flores, the first-ever Mexican-born politician to serve as a congresswoman while representing Texas’s historically blue 34th congressional district from 2022 until earlier this year, received Musk’s vote in the state’s primary.

Flores eventually defeated the leading Democratic candidate in a race for the open congressional seat.





Musk has been critical of President Biden’s economic policies. Getty Images

Musk has also stated his intention to vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the event that he throws his hat into the ring and officially announces a run for the White House.

DeSantis would have a steep hill to climb, according to the latest public opinion polls which show Trump well ahead among would-be GOP voters.

Musk has been publicly critical of Biden and the Democrats, particularly over cultural issues as well as the party’s influence over tech.

After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion last fall, Musk allowed primarily right-leaning commentators back onto the platform, including Trump, after previous management banned them for incendiary speech.





Former President Donald Trump is currently ahead in polls taken among GOP likely voters. AP

Musk has also overseen the release of the so-called “Twitter Files,” which reveal the extent to which Twitter’s prior regime suppressed news stories such as The Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” Musk tweeted last year.

“But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”

The Post has sought comment from the White House.