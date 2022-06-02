Elon Musk wants ‘more centrist candidates being elected’ to office

Billionaire Elon Musk provided a fresh glimpse about his political views ahead of the 2022 midterm elections – revealing his support for the election of “centrist candidates” to office.

Musk detailed his stance during a Twitter exchange with Andrew Yang, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate who also staged an unsuccessful campaign for mayor of New York City.

Yang asked Musk, who is in negotiations to buy Twitter, if he would consider implementing “ranked choice” polls on the social media platform. In ranked choice voting, voters rank their selections or candidates in order of preference.

“Hey @elonmusk could you implement #RankedChoiceVoting for Twitter polls? That would be a game changer for lots of people. Thank you!!” Yang said in a message to Musk.

“Is this a reference to open primaries? I think those are a good idea,” Musk responded. “I am in favor of anything that would result in more centrist candidates being elected!”

Musk reiterated his preference for centrist candidates in response to a Twitter user who shared a CNBC chart that showed the Tesla CEO has evenly split his political donations among Republicans and Democrats.

“I will donate to centrist candidates in both parties,” Musk tweeted.

Musk has become more outspoken on his political views in recent months after his effort to buy Twitter sparked a sharp response from left-leaning politicians and pundits. Liberals have expressed concern that the billionaire’s pledge to renew Twitter’s focus on free speech will allow for more hateful and abusive content on the platform.

Last month, Musk indicated that he had leaned toward Democratic candidates in the past but would no longer support the party in upcoming elections.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” Musk said at the time. “But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.”

Elon Musks said he plans to donate to centrists in both parties. REUTERS

“Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold …,” he added.

A day later, Musk said he would prefer to back a third, more moderate party rather than either the Republicans or the Democrats.

“A party more moderate on all issues than either Reps or Dems would be ideal,” Musk tweeted.

“This is what most people in America want, but unfortunately it’s not realistic,” he added.

Musk also revealed a mixed stance on the issue of gun control after the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 21 dead, including 19 children.

Musk called for “tighter background checks” even as he defended the Second Amendment as a necessary check against political tyranny.