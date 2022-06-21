Elon Musk ‘undecided’ on backing Trump in 2024 election

Tesla boss Elon Musk said Tuesday that he’s still undecided as to whether he would be willing to back former President Donald Trump should he run for office again in the 2024 presidential nomination.

Musk, 50, has been outspoken about his political views in recent weeks. The billionaire has stepped up his criticism of the Democratic Party and revealed last week that he was leaning towards supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, in 2024.

When pressed to reveal whether he would consider voting for Trump should he be named the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2024, Musk said he has yet to make up his mind.

“I think I am undecided at this point on that election,” Musk said during an interview with Bloomberg at the Qatar Economic Forum.

Former President Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in Jan. 2021. Getty Images

While Musk declined to reveal his views on Trump as a potential political candidate in the future, the billionaire roiled critics in May when he said he would reverse Twitter’s permanent ban on the former president’s account if his $44 billion deal to buy the social media firm closes.

Trump has yet to say whether he will run for office in 2024.

Aside from expressing support for DeSantis, Musk predicted a “massive red wave” for the Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. He noted that he had recently cast his first-ever vote for a Republican candidate while supporting Mayra Flores in the special election for Texas’s 34th Congressional District.

Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait also asked Musk to elaborate on a tweet in which he said he was “thinking of creating a ‘Super Moderate Super PAC’ that supports candidates with centrist views from all parties.”

Musk said he was willing to spend “$20 million or $25 million” on the idea if he decides to pursue it.

Elon Musk has indicated he is leaning toward supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. TNS

“I haven’t decided on an amount, but it would be some non-trivial figure, I think,” Musk said.

Musk’s increasing willingness to weigh in on political matters has developed as he’s engaged in public clashes with prominent members of the Democratic Party, including the Biden administration and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Musk’s dispute with President Biden has centered on the administration’s repeated snubs toward Tesla while calling for increased investment in electric vehicles. Biden officials have indicated Tesla’s absence from White House events is due to the fact that the company isn’t unionized.

Elon Musk has publicly clashed with the Biden administration in recent months. AP

The Tesla CEO noted that he supported Democratic candidates in the past, but has switched his allegiance because of the party’s increased far-left skew in recent years.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” Musk said. “But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican,” Musk said last month.