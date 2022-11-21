Elon Musk taunts Twitter-holdout Trump with crude meme

Elon Musk is taunting former President Donald Trump with a crude, sexually charged religious meme to suggest he’s struggling to keep away from Twitter.

The world’s richest man shared the religious meme with his 118 million users on Sunday in response to Trump saying he had “no reason” to return to Twitter after new owner Musk reinstated his long-banned account.

It shows a monk in prayer as a young lady bends over in front of him — with the praying monk labeled “Donald Trump” and the woman’s otherwise naked behind covered with Twitter’s blue-bird symbol.

“And lead us not into temptation …,” Musk captioned it, using a line from the Lord’s Prayer.

“So tempting …,” he added, suggesting that Trump was struggling to stay away from his once-favored site after Musk allowed his return following a controversial poll.

The former president has insisted he will stay on his own Truth Social site, where he has 4.61 million followers, compared to the 87.4 million now following his so far inactive Twitter account.

Musk’s meme quickly went viral, getting nearly 700,000 likes and more than 64,000 retweets by early Monday.

“You really are pretty damn funny Mr. Musk,” famed psychologist Jordan Peterson replied.

It also, however, gave fuel to many of Musk’s many critics.

Trump insists he has “no reason” to return to Twitter, even though he has nearly 83 million more followers there than on his Truth Social platform. AP

“Beyond the obvious gross misogyny, this is so pathetically desperate on multiple levels,” seethed self-styled “progressive reformist” and California DNC member David Atkins.

“Imagine being the richest man on earth, and begging for the attention of Donald Trump and the approval of alt-right ‘influencers.’”

Sensei Ryan, a martial arts instructor with more than 22,000 followers, also blasted Musk’s tweet as “utterly tasteless, sacrilegious, and vulgar.”

Musk’s tweet further encouraged his critics to attack him. AP

“And it also shows the kind of man that you are,” he claimed of Twitter’s new free speech-loving owner.

Others suggested different interpretations of the meme, with one follower replying: “So are you admitting to bending over for [T]rump? Just asking.”

Canadian Twitter comedian Leaf Singh claimed to have first made the meme, replying to Musk: “Bro atleast give me credit for my work.”

The artwork, however, appears to be from Italian artist Milo Manara, who is famed for his highbrow yet racy illustrations.