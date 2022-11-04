Elon Musk spotted in NYC heading into Wall Street conference

Twitter boss Elon Musk was photographed in the parking garage at New York City’s Lincoln Center on Friday ahead of his expected appearance at the Baron Investment Conference.

Musk was pictured hurrying into the venue through a side door. He is slated to be interviewed by legendary investor and Tesla shareholder Ron Baron on Friday – the same day that Twitter launched sweeping layoffs reportedly impacting half of its workforce.

Baron confirmed Musk’s appearance earlier in the day during an appearance on CNBC. The billionaire was vague about what he planned to ask Musk, whose Twitter takeover has prompted intense scrutiny over the last week.

“I don’t want to do the interview in advance, but I think one of the interesting questions is that he’s 51 years old and he works 16- or 17-hour days, seven days a week and he flies all over the place,” Baron said. “He’s the wealthiest man in the world. Why does he does this?”

Elon Musk has been in NYC for days. REUTERS

Elon Musk was interviewed by Tesla investor Ron Baron. AP

Baron indicated that he would discuss issues related to Musk’s other companies, Tesla and SpaceX, as well as the latter’s role in providing Starlink internet service to Ukraine during its war with Russia.

The Baron Capital founder also expressed support for Musk’s vision for Twitter – including his decision to conduct layoffs.

“There’s a lot of people there that aren’t very productive, they work from home, they haven’t written very much code,” Baron told CNBC.

Musk’s appearance at the conference appeared to have concluded before noon on Friday. The Verge’s Alex Heath said Musk ended the interview by urging the audience to “please use Twitter.”

Musk has been in New York City for several days and was previously spotted in costume while attending Heidi Klum’s Halloween party.

The billionaire and his team of advertisers was also reportedly meeting with prominent advertisers in the city in a bid to reassure Twitter’s key revenue source that its platform would remain “brand safe” for companies.

Elon Musk had earlier attended Heidi Klum’s NYC Halloween party. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

As The Post reported, some insiders questioned whether Musk’s team was meeting with the right people.

“I know a huge portion of [chief marketing officers] and nobody knows of anyone he is meeting with,” one source said.

On Friday, Musk revealed that Twitter has lost a “massive” amount of revenue from advertisers due to pressure from activists.