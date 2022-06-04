Elon Musk says Telsa will increase workforce days after sending layoff email

Tesla’s employee headcount will rise over the next year, Elon Musk said Saturday — despite an earlier report that he planned to make cuts at his company over concerns about the economy.

“Total headcount will increase, but salaried [sic] should be fairly flat,” Musk tweeted in response to a Twitter account predicting Tesla’s staff would rise over the next 12 months.

The multibillionaire’s tweet came two days after he told Tesla employees in an email that he has a “super bad feeling” about the state of the US economy, and needed to lay off around 10% of the electric car maker’s workforce, Reuters reported Friday.

Tesla reps could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company employs nearly 100,000.

Tesla’s shares closed down 9.2% on Friday.

Musk told Tesla employees earlier this week that he has a “super bad feeling” about US economy — so much so that he will need to lay off around 10% of its workforce.
AP