Elon Musk reveals stance on gun control after Texas school shooting

Billionaire Elon Musk revealed a mixed stance on proposed gun control measures following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas – calling for tighter background check requirements even as he defended the need for the Second Amendment.

The billionaire Tesla boss said in emails to CNBC that he supports “tight background checks” as a prerequisite for all gun sales.

He also suggested imposing limits on the sale of assault weapons so that only those in specific circumstances, such as gun range owners and people living in a “high risk location, like gang warfare” can buy them.

At the same time, Musk backed the Second Amendment – arguing the Constitutional amendment is a necessary check against political tyranny.

“I strongly believe that the right to bear arms is an important safeguard against potential tyranny of government. Historically, maintaining their power over the people is why those in power did not allow public ownership of guns,” Musk told the outlet.

President Biden has urged lawmakers to take on the “gun lobby” and pass new gun control legislation. Getty Images

Calls for gun control measures have surged since the Texas school shooting. Getty Images

Musk weighed in after teen gunman Salvador Ramos’ rampage left at least 19 children and two adults dead and sparked outrage among gun control proponents who argue stricter laws for firearm ownership are necessary to prevent future mass shootings.

Ramos legally purchased the two rifles purportedly used in the attack at a local gun store, according to multiple reports.

Musk elaborated on his view of necessary reforms for purchases of assault weapons on Twitter.

“Assault rifles should at minimum require a special permit, where the recipient is extremely well vetted imo,” Musk said.

President Biden and Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticult were among those who made impassioned pleas for stricter gun laws following the Texas school shooting. Meanwhile, some Republicans such as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas argue more regulations would infringe on the Second Amendment and would be ineffective.

Musk also slammed media coverage of the massacre at Reed Elementary School and other mass shootings, arguing the reports only add to the problem.

Elon Musk said he supports tighter background checks for all gun purchases. WireImage

“Regarding recent events, the shooters are obviously doing this to generate the most amount of attention possible. Why is the media doing exactly what the mass murderers want?” Musk said in an email to CNBC.

Tesla and SpaceX each have facilities based in Texas.

As The Post reported, shares of prominently publicly traded gun and ammunition manufacturers rose Wednesday just hours after the shooting. Gun stocks often rise following mass shootings as investors react to increased calls for gun control measures.