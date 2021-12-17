Elon Musk lookalike, dubbed ‘Yi Long Musk’, stuns fans

This fake was indeed “Made in China.”

A man is going viral on the internet for being an eerie lookalike of Time’s Person of the Year.

In the short video originally posted on TikTok, the doppelganger, who is the self-proclaimed “Chinese Elon Musk,” stands next to a car, mimicking the Tesla CEO.

On Facebook, the video has racked up 878 reactions and 1,801 shares, sparking a debate about its authenticity in the comments.

While some people posted GIF reactions in awe of the celeb twin, dubbed “Yi Long Musk,” others weren’t so convinced it was real.

A chorus of users are convinced it’s a deepfake — a digitally altered video in which a public figure’s face is placed over a mere mortal’s.

“It’s a deep fake. There’s a small glitch when he speaks as the camera is panning around; it’s in the eyes and the mouth looks delayed,” wrote one user in the Facebook comments.

Another Facebook commenter echoed this sentiment writing, “What in the illuminati f – -k is this?” Others mused that you can get anything in China, commenting, “Made in China ‘Elon Musk,’ ” while another quipped, “Musk’s Chinese twin lol.”

Despite the creators coming clean about the fake videos, Rachel Tobac, CEO of online security company SocialProof, tweeted that deepfakes will “impact public trust.”

“Just because you feel you can personally tell the difference between synthetic & authentic media, it doesn’t mean we’re good to go. It matters what the general public believes,” she continued.

Musk is not the only notable figure to discover they have a celebrity doppelganger as many boldface carbon copies have popped up recently.

Earlier this year, a viral deepfake of Tom Cruise, under the username @deeptomcruise, was debunked by TikTok users. A Cardi B lookalike, dubbed Cardi C, caused a viral frenzy in August, when New York hairstylist Claudelande posted a video of a client named Ashley showing off a new wig.

Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Brad Pitt and even Aaron Rodgers have also discovered they have “long lost twins.”