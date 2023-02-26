At least 50 more Twitter workers were laid off in the latest round of cuts since Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion last year, according to a new report.

The firings Saturday targeted multiple engineering teams, including those working on advertising technology, the main Twitter app and the digital infrastructure that keeps the social media giant’s systems running, The Information reported.

The tech-focused website cited sources with direct knowledge of the matter, according to Reuters, which said the layoffs marked at least the eighth round of cuts under Musk’s leadership.

Those canned apparently included senior product manager Martijn de Kuijper, whose Dutch startup, digital newsletter company, Revue, was bought by Twitter for an undisclosed amount in January 2021.

“Waking up to find I’ve been locked out of my email. Looks like I’m let go. Now my Revue journey is really over,” de Kuijper tweeted early Sunday.

Revue continued as a standalone company after being acquired by Twitter, but it was shut down Feb. 18, with a message posted on its site calling the move a “difficult decision.”

Advertisers have cut back or stopped spending on Twitter since Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” bought it in October and reinstated controversial users, including former President Donald Trump.

Musk also hired a team of independent journalists to scour the company’s internal records to reveal past “free speech suppression” through the ongoing “Twitter Files” series.

The first installment detailed the company’s moves against The Post after its bombshell, October 2029 revelation of Hunter Biden’s now-infamous laptop.

Earlier this month, Musk — whose estimated net worth of $190.8 billion makes him the world’s second-richest person — tweeted that he saved Twitter “from bankruptcy” and that the company was “now trending to breakeven” after three “extremely tough months.”

Last week, Musk made light of the company’s financial woes after The Wall Street Journal reported that the platform had been slapped with at least nine lawsuits seeking more than $14 million, plus interest, before he took over.

“Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world’s largest non-profit for $44B lol,” Musk tweeted Tuesday.